AEW News: Young Bucks On This Week’s Hey! (EW), Michael Nakazawa’s Birthday
October 8, 2023
– The Young Bucks are the guests on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the latest episode of the RJ City-hosted show below:
– Happy birthday to AEW producer and occasional on-screen talent Michael Nakazawa, who turns 47 today. AEW sent their birthday wishes to Nakazawa on Twitter, as you can see below:
Happy Birthday to Michael Naka-Naka-Nakazawa!@MichaelNakazawa pic.twitter.com/grqtod2cYQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2023