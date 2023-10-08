wrestling / News

AEW News: Young Bucks On This Week’s Hey! (EW), Michael Nakazawa’s Birthday

October 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Young Bucks AEW - Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson Image Credit: AEW

– The Young Bucks are the guests on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the latest episode of the RJ City-hosted show below:

– Happy birthday to AEW producer and occasional on-screen talent Michael Nakazawa, who turns 47 today. AEW sent their birthday wishes to Nakazawa on Twitter, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hey! (EW), Michael Nakazawa, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading