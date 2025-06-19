wrestling / News
Aigle Blanc & Mike D. Vecchio To Compete In Farewell Match For wXw Germany
June 18, 2025 | Posted by
Aigle Blanc & Mike D. Vecchio are finishing up with wXw Germany and will be competing in a farewell match in August. The promotion announced in a backstage vlog on YouTube that the two will compete in a final match for the promotion on their August 16th show.
It was reported in May that the two stars were likely to sign with WWE after having tryouts and were expected to start there in September.