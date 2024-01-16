AJ Francis Wants to Take Inspiration From Matt Cardona

– During a recent appearance on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) discussed what’s next for his wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

AJ Francis on where he wants to wrestle: “I keep saying it, and I say this to everybody that asks me, and I’m telling you, I’m going to be everywhere. I got a point to prove. If you send me a flight, I’m coming.”

On taking inspiration from Matt Cardona: “I’m trying to be Black Cardona, you feel me. I see exactly what he does and how he does it, and he even literally made a YouTube video telling people how to do it, and they’re still not going to do it. But me, I listen and pay attention real good.”

AJ Francis recently appeared during the pre-show for TNA Hard to Kill, beating down Joe Hendry after he played a video mocking his career.