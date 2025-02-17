wrestling / News
AJ Styles Defends Decision To Make Brian James Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
As previously reported, Brian James has been named as the new co-lead writer of WWE SmackDown. James was a writer for WWE in the past. In a post on Twitter, AJ Styles noted that fans who are against James due to his previous work should consider he’s working for a new boss now.
He wrote: “Before judging this guy from his past performance as the head writer. Just know that there was a man who picked it apart to the point that it was no longer his ideas anymore.”
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) February 17, 2025