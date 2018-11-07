WWE News: AJ Styles Hits 365 Days as WWE Champion, Impact Looks at Christopher Daniels’ Most Death-Defying Leaps, Poll on Miz & Daniel Bryan as Survivor Series Captains

– It was noted on last night’s WWE Smackdown that AJ Styles has held the WWE championship for one year. If Styles can hold the title until January 16, 2019, he will surpass CM Punk’s 434-day reign with the championship.

– Impact posted the following, looking at “Christopher Daniels’ Most Death-Defying Leaps”…

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Miz & Daniel Bryan were named the captains of the Smackdown Survivor Series team. WWE posted a poll, asking fans if they think Daniel Bryan and The Miz can function as co-captains of the Smackdown Survivor Series team. 58% voted No. They couldn’t even get through one night without the team imploding.