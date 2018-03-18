AJ Styles Misses Saturday House Show After Injury Angle

– AJ Styles didn’t make a scheduled appearance at Saturday night’s live event in Odessa, Texas following his possible injury on Friday. Styles, who did what was believed to be an injury angle at the Raw show at Madison Square Garden, was scheduled for Saturday’s show but didn’t appear per Wrestling Inc.

At this point, there is no word on whether Styles was kept off to sell his injury from the Madison Square Garden show or if the injury is legit. While house shows aren’t common places for storyline points to take place, the Madison Square Garden shows are higher-profile than most shows. Styles is still listed as scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Nakamura Shinsuke at WrestleMania 34.