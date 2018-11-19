wrestling / News
AJ Styles Negotiating New WWE Deal, Looking For Reduced Schedule
November 19, 2018
According to Fightful, AJ Styles is currently negotiating a new contract with WWE. He reportedly wants a reduced schedule that resembles Randy Orton’s where he’d work television and limited live event dates. Styles and WWE are discussing a new three-year deal, and the site notes that Styles had advocated dropping the WWE Title recently because of the time he spent away from his family over the past year during his title run.