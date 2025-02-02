AJ Styles Returns at WWE Royal Rumble, Joe Hendry and IShowSpeed Make Surprise Appearances

There were only three surprises in the men’s Royal Rumble match tonight, but it included the WWE return of AJ Styles. Styles has been out of action since October, where he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot. He entered at #21.

Meanwhile, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry (not Henry, as he was called by Michael Cole) had his first main roster match. He entered at #15.

Finally, streamer IShowSpeed also made his Royal Rumble debut, although he wasn’t supposed to be. Originally, Akira Tozawa was supposed to enter at #8, but was attacked by Carmelo Hayes. Speed, who was streaming backstage, was forced into the match by Triple H. He helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis, but Breakker hit him with a spear and threw him out.