AJ Styles On The Miz Being the Best Heel In Wrestling, Fans Rooting For Promotion Wars Between WWE & Other Companies

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, AJ Styles discussed why he thinks The Miz is the best heel in wrestling, fans rooting for promotion wars between WWE and other companies, and much more. You can read his comments below.

AJ Styles on working with Riddle in WWE: “Matt is hilarious. There was a point where Matt and I were talking, and my second oldest son was with us. Matt left, and my son was like, ‘He really talks like that?’ Yeah, that’s really him. That’s who he is. It’s just awesome. He’s just a great talent. Matt has really turned it up. He’s 100 percent [a future WWE Champion].”

On why he thinks The Miz is the best heel in wrestling: “[Grayson Waller] reminds me of The Miz. In my opinion, and I don’t care what anybody says, the best heel in the business is The Miz. He’s so good. I tell him often that man, you’re great. You’re so good, there’s nobody better. I believe that. To me, there’s no one who understands better what a heel is supposed to be like than The Miz. That’s what I want to be. I’m just not as good as him. That’s what heels should want to be. They should not want to be liked. They should want to be spit on or speared like Seth did. That’s what we should strive for because with that emotion that you bring as a heel just makes whoever you’re working that much better. When you have a great heel and great babyface, it’s easy. When you have a great storyline, it’s easy. Everything is gonna work out.”

On fans rooting for promotion wars between WWE and other companies: “I get it because they don’t like WWE or they don’t like the other competitor. They want it to be like that. The truth is, my best friends work in AEW or Impact Wrestling. I genuinely love the guys. We want to see them succeed and want to see them do well. We both know that competition is good for everyone. So, we want to see everyone succeed. Even as a performer, you should want to kick whoever is in your timeslot’s butt because that reflects on you. You’re doing well, and you’re doing that. That’s not a bad thing, that’s a good thing. It makes everybody turn their game up a little more. I’ve seen things done in other companies where I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s pretty amazing.’ That’s okay. Now I’ve gotta do something crazy too or someone else does. That’s fun.”

