wrestling / News
AJPW Wrestler Taishin Nagao In Critical Condition After Getting Hit By A Bus
June 21, 2025
All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Taishin Nagao is in critical condition after getting hit by a bus last month. As previously reported, Nagao was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident. At the time, the extent of his injuries were unknown.
In an update, AJPW noted that Nagao suffered abdominal compression, which caused him to go into traumatic shock. He is being treated in the hospital’s emergency intensive care united. AJPW will provide another update as soon as they are able to.
Nagao, who is only 21 years old, made his in-ring debut in October of last year.
