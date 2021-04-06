wrestling / News
Al Snow Announces Second Clothing Line For Wrestling Fans
Former WWE star Al Snow has unveiled a new clothing line for wrestling fans, with the Powerbomb Apparel Company officially launching. It’s the second clothing brand for Snow, who is also one of the co-founders of the Collar X Elbow brand.
Snow will partner with Dave Herro, Bryan Kennison, and Steven Johnson on the Powerbomb brand, and pre-orders are already available on the brand’s official website, with shipping beginning in early May. Powerbomb promoted the launch on Twitter:
“Do you want people to be afraid of how much they love you? Go to http://WeArePowerbomb.com now and buy The Scranton! You’ll be turning heads faster than you can say, “snip-snap, snip-snap!”
You can visit the Powerbomb website for more information.
We are alive! Head to the website now so you can get out there and POWERBOMB!https://t.co/SRniH99NIJ pic.twitter.com/FDI8iEy6pq
— WeArePowerbomb (@WeArePowerbomb) April 5, 2021
Do you want people to be afraid of how much they love you? Go to https://t.co/DVpFTjolSq now and buy The Scranton!
You’ll be turning heads faster than you can say, “snip-snap, snip-snap!” pic.twitter.com/vizfABKmWL
— WeArePowerbomb (@WeArePowerbomb) April 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Thinks Chris Jericho on Broken Skull Sessions Proves Vince Isn’t Scared of AEW
- Edge On Wanting Christian To Get The Respect He Deserves In AEW, The Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments On WWE Locker Room
- Note On Matt Riddle Forgetting Line During Recent RAW Promo, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Teddy Long Claims He Was Told He Was ‘Too Old’ For AEW