Al Snow Announces Second Clothing Line For Wrestling Fans

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Al Snow

Former WWE star Al Snow has unveiled a new clothing line for wrestling fans, with the Powerbomb Apparel Company officially launching. It’s the second clothing brand for Snow, who is also one of the co-founders of the Collar X Elbow brand.

Snow will partner with Dave Herro, Bryan Kennison, and Steven Johnson on the Powerbomb brand, and pre-orders are already available on the brand’s official website, with shipping beginning in early May. Powerbomb promoted the launch on Twitter:

“Do you want people to be afraid of how much they love you? Go to http://WeArePowerbomb.com now and buy The Scranton! You’ll be turning heads faster than you can say, “snip-snap, snip-snap!”

You can visit the Powerbomb website for more information.

