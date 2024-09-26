Various News: Al Snow Referenced In Tyler The Creator Track, Names Backstage At Grand Slam

– Al Snow was referenced in a new track by Tyler, The Creator, and Maxo Kream. As Fightful notes that the WWE star is mentioned in the second verse of the track “Cracc Era.” The line in question reads:

“I finish him like Liu Kang. I want the brain like Al Snow. I mean the head like cabeza.”

– PWInsider reports that Scotty Riggs and Luke Hawx are backstage visiting at tonight’s AEW Grand Slam taping.