Alan Angels Officially Signs With Impact Wrestling

Alan Angels is officially an Impact Wrestling roster member. Impact announced on Thursday that the AEW alumn, now dubbed simply Angels, has signed with the company.

The full announcement reads:

Angels Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

As first reported by Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast, Angels has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

