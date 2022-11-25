wrestling / News
Alan Angels Officially Signs With Impact Wrestling
November 24, 2022 | Posted by
Alan Angels is officially an Impact Wrestling roster member. Impact announced on Thursday that the AEW alumn, now dubbed simply Angels, has signed with the company.
The full announcement reads:
Angels Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
As first reported by Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast, Angels has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.
To read more and watch his exclusive interview with Angels, click here.
https://twitter.com/paltrowitz/status/1595438088720982016
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
- Seth Rollins On The Formation Of The Shield, How His Relationship With Roman Reigns Has Changed
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone