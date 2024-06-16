Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Want To Defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Across Brands

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after Clash at the Castle, and they want to defend their titles everywhere they can. The Unholy Union defeated Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to claim the championships at Saturday’s show in Scotland, and they spoke after the match at the post-show press event about their plans with the title.

“When we had the NXT Tag Titles, we just wanted to make the tag division special,” Dawn said (per Fightful). “We wanted to make sure it was on PLEs. Jade and Bianca have been such a big part. We want to follow their lead and have big matches, get on PLEs, be wrestling all of the women.”

She continued, “If we can go to NXT, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx, people like that down there. If we can go to NXT and be on Raw, be on SmackDown, we want to represent these (titles) as best as possible and carrying on that lineage from Jade & Bianca and all the way back, everyone that has held these. We should have held them a year ago anyway [laughs]. Bloody Shayna.”