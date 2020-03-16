wrestling / News
Alberto Del Rio Says He’s Been In Communication With WWE
March 16, 2020
– Alberto Del Rio appeared on Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, saying he’s been in talks with WWE about a return.
“We have been in communication, ” Alberto said (via Wrestlingnews.co). “We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there.”
Del Rio brought up potentially returning to WWE in March 2019, saying he was on good terms with the company. It was reported shortly after that WWE was not interested in bringing him back.
