WWE Not Interested in Bringing Back Alberto Del Rio to Avoid Making Paige Uncomfortable

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio) recently spoke in an interview to Super Luchas that he apologized to Triple H, and he sounded open toward a return to WWE. However, a report from Fightful Select states that sources within WWE indicated that are currently no plans to have El Patron return to the company.

Per the report, WWE is rumored to not want to risk alienating Paige or make her uncomfortable by bringing in El Patron “for any amount of time.” WWE currently holds Paige in high regard, especially for her work in the promotional tour for the WWE Studios and MGM release Fighting With My Family. WWE sources were reportedly aware that Paige would potentially face some tough questions during the media tour, and they believe she handled it better than what they thought was possible.

Paige and Alberto El Patron previously dated and were even engaged at one point. They later ended their relationship in 2017.

It should be clarified, no one in WWE, Paige included, has actively petitioned against the idea of Alberto Del Rio returning to the company. However, the situation is a case of WWE allegedly wanting to avoid any negative outcomes.

The report adds that WWE “talent” stated that while there is no bad blood with El Patron, he left “bad impressions” that he really hasn’t done a good job of repairing with WWE, except with people who would offer him a paycheck.