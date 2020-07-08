Alberto Del Rio Awaiting Sexual Assault Case to Go Before a Grand Jury, Defense Team Hired

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio, aka Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, was arrested in May and is facing charges of sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman. PWInsider had an update on the current movement on the case and Del Rio’s status. Per the report, that there hasn’t been additional movement on the case as of July 8.

As of now, the charges haven’t been put forth before a grand jury as of yet. Once that steps take place, the Grand Jury will rule if there should be an official indictment, which would be followed by prosecution towards a criminal trial.

Alberto Del Rio was previously released on $50,000 bond. He’s reportedly hired several defense attorneys to represent him in this case.