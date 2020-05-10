Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Arrested on Charges of Alleged Sexual Assault

– FOX San Antonio reports that former WWE Superstar and world champion, Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, aka Alberto Del Rio and Alberto El Patron, was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman. On May 4, the victim told police at 10:00 pm on May 3 that Chucuan became angry with a woman and assaulted her, leaving her with multiple bodily injuries.

The victim claimed that when reporting the crime to police, Chucuan slapped her on the head. After the alleged victim asked what he was doing, he then slapped her again over the head. Police were informed by the victim that Chucuan forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. After telling him she did not want to, Chucuan told her not to cry and that if she did, he would take the woman’s son and “drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.”

In an arrest affidavit, police were told by the victim that Chucuan allegedly sexually assaulted her. Her injuries were reportedly photographed as evidence. You can see a photo of Del Rio’s mugshot at the above link.

It appears that the FOX San Antonio article did not make the connection that Chucuan is in fact a wrestler and former WWE and Impact Superstar, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio. PWInsider reports also notes that Chucuan was taken into custody on May 9 at 11:00 am local time. He was later released on a $5,000 bond at 5:29 pm locally.

Alberto Del Rio, age 42, took part in an MMA fight last December for Combate Americas. He was submitted by UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round.