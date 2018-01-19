Alberto El Patron Says He’d Like to Return to WWE in 2019

– During an interview with Medio Tiempo (transcript via sportskeeda.com), and said that he has apologized to Triple H for his past harsh words and that he’d like to return to WWE in 2019 before he retires. His deal with Impact Wrestling reportedly ends in the spring…

“I apologized to Triple H for the issues we were in when I was with the relationship with my ex-partner. She and her entire family made me believe that those who affected our relationship were them, specifically him. Of course, I would go back (to WWE), I would not go back fulltime, but I would make a special appearance before I put on my wrestling boots and it will surely happen, surely before I retire I will do something special with them. I see a very difficult 2018, but in 2019 before leaving I’m definitely going to do something with them, we shook hands and everything is fine right now. Time heals wounds”.