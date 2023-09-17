Aleah James Says NXT UK’s Shutdown Happened Just as She Recovered from Injuries

In a recent conversation with Fightful, Aleah James shared some details about her career situation at the time of NXT UK’s hiatus. James explained that her injury recovery process concluded just as NXT UK was shut down which resulted in her being out of the ring for an extended period. You can find a few highlights from James about the subject and watch the complete interview below.

On the factors that kept her from wrestling after NXT UK closed: “So, obviously, I hadn’t wrestled since March, but that was due to injury. So, by the time that NXT: UK had shut down, I had just officially been cleared. No one saw it coming. I didn’t see it coming either. So my extended time outside of the ring was due to that as well and then after that I was still under contract, still tied to that company. So I wasn’t wrestling anywhere and I wasn’t doing any kind of indies or anything. That’s why my story is a little bit different to everyone else’s.”

On the effects of her time out of the ring: “Yeah, so when I had an injury, I fractured my shoulder. So I’ve never had a proper injury from wrestling before. So that was interesting. It was only six to eight weeks that it was. But the rehab process, obviously, made me feel like I got stronger afterwards. Then having this time off of not wrestling regularly, I actually feel like the strongest and the least injured I’ve ever felt in wrestling. I feel like it’s a clean slate or break for my body. So it’s been good.”