Alec Price Says Effy Deserved To Win The GCW World Title

Alec Price was happy to see Effy win the GCW World Championship, saying he deserved the title. Effy captured the title from Mance Warner at The People vs. GCW, and Price weighed in on the win in his interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl.

“It was awesome, it’s Effy,” Price said. “Effy is my brother and I know he gets a lot of people mad, but he’s an innovator and a trailblazer. I appreciate having him on the road because he’s the type of person to take care of the younger generation. When I first got into the locker room, he was always looking out for me. Same with Mance before Mance became who Mance was and showed his true colors. I can look at these people as an actual locker room leader. Janela is a locker room leader. It was great to see Effy finally get what he deserved and that’s the GCW World Championship. He went through hell. He was on a [high] level and was forced to go all the way down, just to get back up. He’s in great shape. He’s in the best shape he’s ever been in and is producing some of the best matchs he’s ever produced.”

Price continued, “Hats off to him. He’s really done it and he deserves it because he’s put in the work for it. There is a trail of blood that comes with the GCW Championship and there is an ounce of pedigree to even have that. You have to push yourself to the limit and past the limit you thought you have to even qualify in the fans eyes to be worthy of that belt. It’s been proven with the past champions. Everyone who has had that belt. The pedigree that comes with it is insane. Good on Effy, that proves the level he’s actually on.”

Price and Cole Radrick won the GCW World Tag Team Championships at the same show, which took place at Hammerstein Ballroom.