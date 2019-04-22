Backstage Details On Why Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega Were Moved from RAW to Smackdown

PWInsider reports that Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega were all moved from RAW to Smackdown today partly at the request of FOX, which wanted Latino stars on Smackdown. FOX is planning to promote Latino stars on Smackdown starting this fall when Smackdown moves to FOX, with the plan being to promote the show on Fox Deportes, FOX’s Spanish language sports channel.

Black was also moved so that he could remain on the same brand with his wife, Zelina Vega. As we noted earlier, WWE seemed to try to keep real-life couples together in the Superstar Shake-Up. This move also results in Andrade and Charlotte Flair, who are dating, being on the same brand again.