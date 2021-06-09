Aleister Black On Potentially Signing With NJPW, Opponents He Wants To Work With In AEW & Impact

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Aleister Black discussed his career options after his WWE release, potentially joining NJPW, and much more. You can read Aleister Black’s comments below.

Aleister Black on his career options after his WWE release: “I don’t think the business, at least at the moment, will never be bigger than the WWE. But the landscape is not solely dominated by WWE, which is a great thing. I see so many good talents. I look at AEW and I see a phenomenal newer generation combining with the older generation that I grew up watching. Guys like Chris Daniels and Kazarian. It’s crazy seeing dudes like [Jon Moxley] and [Kenny] Omega going at it. Then there’s all these other independent companies, but not just independent companies – Ring of Honor, Impact, everybody has their own identity. That is a very important thing because it’s very difficult to have an identity or a business that was solely dominated by WWE. But they’re doing it. That speaks volumes to the talent and creative vision that is out there.”

On wrestlers he wants to work with: “I wanna get in the ring with Moose, [Sami] Callihan, [Jon] Moxley, [Kenny] Omega, Chris Daniels. There is such an array of talent. I think Jungle Boy is great. [Will] Hobbs, I think he’s awesome. Brian Cage, Brody King, Homicide. I would love to get in there with Homicide. I think Homicide is the OG, and I love him and have tons of respect. Eddie Kingston is another one.”

On potentially joining NJPW: “I think it’s no secret that I have a lot of love for New Japan. I think in several interviews I mentioned that I never grew up watching WWE, I watched New Japan on Eurosport. So, when AEW had Yuji Nagata, I was pretty envious of Mox because that was one of the guys I looked up to when I was younger. New Japan would be phenomenal. I love Japan, and I miss Japan. Even thinking about it gives me butterflies because never did I feel more like a professional wrestler – and I can say that now again – than when I stepped off the plane in the airport and would drive down to Yokohama and I would go into the dojo and start training. It was great. So, yeah, I don’t know what the future holds at this point. I mean, I know certain parts of my future, but I’m not gonna spoil things.”

