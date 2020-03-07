WWE News: Aleister Black Praises Ricochet As a Tag Partner, WWE Offering Several Internships

– Aleister Black took a moment on Twitter to praise Ricochet for being a great tag team partner. Black, who teamed with Ricochet on NXT and when they first arrived on Raw, posted to his account saying he “Could not have asked for a better partner to start with”:

Could not have asked for a better partner to start with. We tried our best to make it work, we are as different in life as in ring & we embraced that and created something fun. Getting in there with guys like the Revival, Bar, USO’s, Hardy’s etc was an amazing learning curve. https://t.co/WbOR3WiLdo — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) March 6, 2020

– WWE is offering a ton of internship jobs that are available for the summer. There are openings for internshops in Event Promotion, TV Special Projects, TV Systems Engineering, Accounting, AMG International, Media Operations, Video Digital Production, Community Relations, AMG Development, International Operations, Consumer Products E-commerce, TV Creative Media, Creative Services, Consumer Product Development and Buying, Studios, Data Analytics Advertising, Tech Strategy and Ops, Tech Services, Tax, Global Sales and Partnerships, Data Analytics Content, and Data Analytics – Creative / Talent. You can see all the listings here.