wrestling / News

WWE News: Aleister Black Praises Ricochet As a Tag Partner, WWE Offering Several Internships

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet Aleister Black NXT 3-13-19

– Aleister Black took a moment on Twitter to praise Ricochet for being a great tag team partner. Black, who teamed with Ricochet on NXT and when they first arrived on Raw, posted to his account saying he “Could not have asked for a better partner to start with”:

– WWE is offering a ton of internship jobs that are available for the summer. There are openings for internshops in Event Promotion, TV Special Projects, TV Systems Engineering, Accounting, AMG International, Media Operations, Video Digital Production, Community Relations, AMG Development, International Operations, Consumer Products E-commerce, TV Creative Media, Creative Services, Consumer Product Development and Buying, Studios, Data Analytics Advertising, Tech Strategy and Ops, Tech Services, Tax, Global Sales and Partnerships, Data Analytics Content, and Data Analytics – Creative / Talent. You can see all the listings here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Ricochet, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading