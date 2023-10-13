Alex Kane Hopes His Work Is Inspiring to Others in the LGBTQ Community

In a recent Fightful interview, MLW’s Alex Kane offered his perspective on working in the industry as a member of the LGBTQ community and the significance of having representation in wrestling. Kane expressed the hope that his career accomplishments pull back the curtain of possibility for the other LGBTQ wrestlers no matter what stage of their own careers they currently occupy. You can find a highlight from the interview and watch the full video below.

On the significance of being out as LGBTQ and successful in the industry: “I think it’s important because you have so many LGTBQ wrestlers in wrestling. Some are just on the come up and some are already on the big stage. For those on the come up, you can look at me and see, ‘If Alex Kane can do it, then I can do it.’ I feel that’s pretty damn inspiring, especially to be a world champion, two years into the company, it’s something to strive for. It’s very important to me.”