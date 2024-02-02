Alex Kane On Representing MLW As Champion, Bomaye Fight Club’s Rise

Alex Kane recently reflected on what it means to him to be MLW World Champion. Kane won the title back in July and has defended it repeatedly since then, and he talked about being the champion in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight. You can see a couple highlights below:

On representing MLW as its World Champion: “It’s pretty dope. I said when I won the belt that I was going to usher in a new era of MLW, a new generation of MLW. I feel like the landscape of the company has changed for the better. It wasn’t bad before, but it’s different now and I really enjoy it. Being champion and being able to provide representation for people that look like me and also for the LGBTQ community is really dope. Being able to have some of the local black wrestlers from the surrounding areas like Philly and New York, hopefully when we get on the road, we’ll get more people, that’s been dope and I think has been added to the presentation of being world champion.”

On the rise of Bomaye Fight Club: “Bomaye Fight Club feels like a real Fight Club. It’s become a movement. I remember when I first said ‘Bomaye Fight Club is a movement,’ I was kind of just saying it because it felt cool and right to me. Over time, leading up to the title reign, and every title defense, every segment, I feel it’s become more and more of a movement.”