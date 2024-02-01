wrestling / News
Alex Kane Is Ready For Satoshi Kojima, Has Been Looking Forward To Match
Alex Kane is looking forward to his match with Satoshi Kojima at MLW SuperFight, and says he has been for a very long time. Kane will defend the MLW Championship against the former champion and NJPW star at the February 4th show, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight about the bout. You can see some highlights below:
On his match with Kojima: “In my book, Satoshi Kojima is a carboholic-ho. Outside of that, this is one of those matches that I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. He’s on the list of Bomaye. To be able to cross him off, him being a legend, it’s going to make it that much sweeter. I’m ready to go in there and do work.”
On his plan for Kojima’s elbow to the groin: “I might have to buy a cup. Maybe cup with a spike on it, hit a little button.”