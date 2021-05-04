Alex Riley on His WWE Career, the Only Reason He Would Go Back for ‘One Night’

– Speaking to The Dropkick Podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley discussed the one reason he would go back to wrestling or WWE for one night. He also reflected on his career. Below is an excerpt from Alex Riley (via Fightful):

“I will go back one night for one conversation with one human being. I’m just going to leave it there. That’s the only reason I would ever go back to wrestling. One conversation, one night, with one human being. Other than that, I’m done. I don’t see the purpose in me doing it. I had a good career, I’m happy for the career I had. I feel blessed and fortunate to even be called a former WWE (superstar). I want to be as truthful as possible to myself. I believe that I was blessed to even walk down the ramp with music and lights behind me as an artistic character in WWE. Vince McMahon shared his gift with me. He had confidence enough to put a microphone in my hand on live television with no delay. He had enough confidence in me, enough courage in me, enough appreciation of who I am to trust me. I owe him that trust and respect back.”

Previously, Riley was released from WWE in 2016.