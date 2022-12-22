Alex Riley On His Return To the Ring, Plans to ‘Get Back Out There For Another One’

Alex Riley made his return to the ring earlier this month after several years, and he recently commented on the match and his plans to keep going. The WWE alumnus competed at the Holiday Toy Drive 2022, teaming with Tyrus against VBU. He recently appeared on the Tyrus and Timpf Podcast and talked about the match; you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On his return to the ring: “I clearly had some rust on me and wanted to be in a little bit better shape. But I was really grateful to be out there, man. I was really grateful to be in front of people, and god bless you for walking out there with me. It was cool.”

On being part of the charity show:“It was a great charity event and thank you to Brian Myers [and Matt Cardona], yeah. With all due respect, there’s some things I have to clean up, and I plan on cleaning those up and getting back out there for another one wherever it is.”