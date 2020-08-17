wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Alex Shelley Reveals Indie Wrestlers Set for Impact, Emergence Night One Card, Deonna Purrazzo Hypes Her Emergence Match
– Alex Shelley revealed on Twitter yesterday that independent wrestlers Benjamin Carter, Tre Lamar, and Lee Moriarty will be on upcoming episodes of Impact Wrestling.
“When I said today was a big day for independent wrestling, I meant it. Thank you, @IMPACTWRESTLING for recognizing hard work, drive, talent, and doing things the right way. Chambers, roll out.”
– Scheduled for night one of Impact Emergence at 8PM ET on AXS TV tomorrow:
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
* Moose vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA World Heavyweight Title
* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP for the Impact X-Division Title
* The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae
– Night two is set to feature Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-Minute Ironman Match, along with Eddie Edwards defending the Impact World Title. Purrazzo tweeted about the show.
“Next week, I cement my name in @IMPACTWRESTLING history. #IronWoman #Virtuosa 👁”
