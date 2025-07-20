Alex Windsor Officially Signs With AEW, Will Challenge Athena On Next Week’s Collision

Alex Windsor picked up her first AEW win on tonight’s AEW Collision and later was revealed to have signed with the company. In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan wrote:

“The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official: @HailWindsor is All Elite!”

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Windsor will challenge for the ROH Women’s World title against Athena on next week’s episode.