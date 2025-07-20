wrestling / News
Alex Windsor Officially Signs With AEW, Will Challenge Athena On Next Week’s Collision
Alex Windsor picked up her first AEW win on tonight’s AEW Collision and later was revealed to have signed with the company. In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan wrote:
“The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official: @HailWindsor is All Elite!”
Meanwhile, the company also announced that Windsor will challenge for the ROH Women’s World title against Athena on next week’s episode.
The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official:@HailWindsor is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/CJK23zvpC8
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2025
Don’t celebrate too fast, @HailWindsor. @RingOfHonor Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG has something to say!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/SruKG2su7V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Cormier Reveals That Brock Lesnar Is On A ‘Banned List’, Says Brock Is In ‘So Much Trouble’
- Latest Update on Kevin Owens Following Neck Injury Earlier This Year
- Jake Roberts Recalls Backstage Fight Between Adrian Adonis And Dan Spivey
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Brian Pillman ‘I Respect You Booker Man’ Incident