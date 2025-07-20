wrestling / News

Alex Windsor Officially Signs With AEW, Will Challenge Athena On Next Week’s Collision

July 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Alex Windsor Image Credit: AEW

Alex Windsor picked up her first AEW win on tonight’s AEW Collision and later was revealed to have signed with the company. In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan wrote:

The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official: @HailWindsor is All Elite!

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Windsor will challenge for the ROH Women’s World title against Athena on next week’s episode.

