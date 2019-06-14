wrestling / News
Various News: Alexa Bliss Comments On Grueling Travel Schedule, Behind The Scenes Video For Stuber, Nick Gage vs. Jimmy Havoc Set For Joey Janela’s Escape From LA
– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss commented on her rough travel schedule for WWE, noting that she’s only been home for 24 hours this entire month. She wrote:
Was Home for 24 hours all month . Back out again ✈️ Already miss my animals 🖤🥺
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 14, 2019
– A new behind the scenes video for Batista’s new movie Stuber is now online.
– GCW has announced that Nick Gage and Jimmy Havoc will face each other for the first time ever at Joey Janela’s Escape from LA on August 9.
FIRST TIME EVER!!!! 😳
WOW! https://t.co/8TIoynl0fA pic.twitter.com/JjFzwAyddW
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 14, 2019
