Various News: Alexa Bliss Comments On Grueling Travel Schedule, Behind The Scenes Video For Stuber, Nick Gage vs. Jimmy Havoc Set For Joey Janela’s Escape From LA

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss Natalya Super Showdown

– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss commented on her rough travel schedule for WWE, noting that she’s only been home for 24 hours this entire month. She wrote:

– A new behind the scenes video for Batista’s new movie Stuber is now online.

– GCW has announced that Nick Gage and Jimmy Havoc will face each other for the first time ever at Joey Janela’s Escape from LA on August 9.

