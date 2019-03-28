wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss’ ‘Finished Product’ of Her New Look Isn’t Very Different
March 28, 2019
– Alexa Bliss’ tease of a new look for WrestleMania 35 was just that: a tease. After suggesting that she was changing things up with her hair color, Bliss posted the following pics that notes her hair is by and large the same, just with different highlights and the pink gone. You can see her new coloring below:
Finished product !! #GotYa ! pic.twitter.com/vQspH5n9yz
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 27, 2019
