Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Others Say They Will Not Pay For Twitter Blue, NJPW Issues Statement
Twitter has begun to remove blue checks for everyone, including celebrities, and several wrestlers have said they will not pay for Twitter Blue. These include Alexa Bliss, who noted that Twitter removing her verification means fans are more likely to be scammed by fake accounts.
She wrote: “@Twitter – YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts … this one’s on you now. #DumbestThhngEver You don’t know what we go through. Obviously you haven’t had your safety in jeopardy because of scammers. People showing up @ your work or threatening you bc an acct on twitter was scamming them pretending to be you. Sit down and enjoy your check mark.”
Nikki Cross added: “I will NOT be signing up for twitter blue so if you see @wwenikkicross with a blue tick, it is not me.”
New Japan Pro Wrestling also issued a statement to list their official accounts:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Due to changes in the verification system for Twitter users, wrestlers and NJPW affiliated accounts may or may not have blue verified checks, and accounts with a verified badge may or may not represent who they claim.
For authentic Twitter accounts, please reference the links on our profile page.
Additionally, the following are official NJPW accounts:
Japanese account @njpw1972
Global @njpwglobal
NJPW World @njpwworld
NJPW of America @njpwofamerica
NJPW TAMASHII @njtamashii
NJPW Collection @njpw_collection
NJPW Strong Spirits Global @njpwss_global
President Takami Ohbari @takamiohbari
Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi @njpwsugabayashi
Please beware of tweets, and especially unsolicited DMs from non official accounts.
