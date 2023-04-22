Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Others Say They Will Not Pay For Twitter Blue, NJPW Issues Statement

Twitter has begun to remove blue checks for everyone, including celebrities, and several wrestlers have said they will not pay for Twitter Blue. These include Alexa Bliss, who noted that Twitter removing her verification means fans are more likely to be scammed by fake accounts.

She wrote: “@Twitter – YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts … this one’s on you now. #DumbestThhngEver You don’t know what we go through. Obviously you haven’t had your safety in jeopardy because of scammers. People showing up @ your work or threatening you bc an acct on twitter was scamming them pretending to be you. Sit down and enjoy your check mark.”

Nikki Cross added: “I will NOT be signing up for twitter blue so if you see @wwenikkicross with a blue tick, it is not me.”

New Japan Pro Wrestling also issued a statement to list their official accounts:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Due to changes in the verification system for Twitter users, wrestlers and NJPW affiliated accounts may or may not have blue verified checks, and accounts with a verified badge may or may not represent who they claim.

For authentic Twitter accounts, please reference the links on our profile page.

Additionally, the following are official NJPW accounts:

Japanese account @njpw1972

Global @njpwglobal

NJPW World @njpwworld

NJPW of America @njpwofamerica

NJPW TAMASHII @njtamashii

NJPW Collection @njpw_collection

NJPW Strong Spirits Global @njpwss_global

President Takami Ohbari @takamiohbari

Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi @njpwsugabayashi

Please beware of tweets, and especially unsolicited DMs from non official accounts.

You can see similar responses below.

Go to hell blue check mark. Respectfully. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 20, 2023

Please don’t cancel me when some stupid fake Dijak account says some reprehensible shit. Thanks. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) April 20, 2023

What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺 — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) April 20, 2023

FUCK BLUE CHECK MARK — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) April 21, 2023

YEP!! So max did you send me the money yet? …..max? — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) April 20, 2023

Lost my verification alongside everyone, so I’m gonna do this ONCE. I will ONLY communicate on THIS twitter account, IG/FB/YT = qosbaszler Twitch = QoSpades. That’s IT. I don’t have Telegram/WhatsApp/GoogleWhateverthefuck/etc. I have no “private” email for fans. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 21, 2023

“And then, even if you DO pay us, someone else can also pay us and we will STILL let them impersonate you.” https://t.co/IskxqohJxJ — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 22, 2023

The only social media I run is this account, @char1ie_gir1 , charliegirl (twitch), @/ imkingkota (insta) and @/ char1iegir1 (tik tok). I don’t have any“private” accounts. I will never and have never asked for money or anything of the sort. They are scammers, please be weary 🤍 — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) April 21, 2023