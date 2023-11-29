Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera Welcome New Baby Girl

If you haven’t been paying attention (which is fine, we’re not judging) and wondering why former WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss hasn’t been around lately, hang on. “The Goddess” has been away from TV while she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, have been waiting on a new baby. Well, that wait has ended as Ryan and Alexa have welcomed a new baby girl to the world.

Hendrix Cabrera is the first child for the Ryan and Alexa.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the family!