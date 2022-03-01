Alexa Bliss Shares Pics From Bachelorette Party

Alexa Bliss had her bachelorette party over the weekend, and posted some photos online. Bliss shared the photos on her Instagram account from the weekend, which took place in Las Vegas. You can see the post below, which reveals that Bliss’ friends and former WWE colleagues Athena (Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) were there.

Bliss wrote:

“What an amazing weekend! Thank you to @joylynnjohnson & @chrisprovino for planning & organizing the best bachelorette weekend ever. my heart is so full with love & fun from the whole weekend! Had an amazing time @mandalaybay – thank you @adamkentphotography for capturing so many great moments from the weekend”

Bliss is engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. The two announced their engagement in November of 2020, and Bliss has said they’re looking to get married in April after WrestleMania 38.