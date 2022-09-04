Alexa Bliss Says She’s Been Talking With Triple H About New Direction For Her Character

Alexa Bliss says that she has been talking about new tweaks to her character with Triple H. The Raw star spoke with My Love Letter To Wrestling for a new interview and during it she discussed the evolution of her character into the “Alexa’s Playground” era, noting that the latter idea was Triple H’s. She added that she’s been talking with the WWE CCO about new directions to take her character.

“I’ve been talking to him recently about this new direction I want to go with my character,” Bliss said (per Fightful). “I had a lot of fun with the Dark Alexa character and the Playground, Triple H was actually the one who came up with Alexa’s Playground. It was his idea and I know that he has great ideas. I’m excited to pitch these ideas to him and see if we can make some of them work for WWE. Even if my ideas don’t work, I know he has his ideas and I trust his creative input full-heartedly and I know he’s going to take the company in a new direction creatively that’s going to be awesome.”

Bliss teamed with Asuka and Bianca Belair at WWE Clash at the Castle against Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai but came up short.