Alexander Hammerstone Gives Another Injury Update

Alexander Hammerstone has provided a new update on his injury coming out of MLW Fightland. As reported, MLW gave a status update on Hammerstone on Saturday noting that the new MLW Champion was expected to undergo tests that day on the ankle he hurt defeating Jacob Fatu. Hammerstone posted to Twitter today to share the results, writing:

“A lot of people keep asking for an injury update. I did get x-rays and nothing was broken. However, the swelling was still too intense to tell if anything completely torn. That said I am able to walk around and am doing everything I can to accelerate the healing process.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the champ for a quick and full recovery.