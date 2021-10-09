MLW Gives Injury Update On Alex Hammerstone

After his victory over Jacob Fatu at Fightland, MLW has provided an update on the physical condition of MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone. Following the match, he had to receive medical treatment on his ankle.

The update reads: “Following his historic title vs. title championship bout, Alex Hammerstone limped to the back where he received medical treatment from Dr. Sweglar.

Davey Richards, a current Critical-Care/Flight Paramedic and 3rd Medical school student, was one of the first to assist the new double champ alongside MLW’s resident physician.

While Hammerstone is expected to undergo tests this afternoon, the double champ shared pics taken shortly after the title bout.

Dr. Sweglar is expected to update the press and Hammer’s fans early next week on his condition.