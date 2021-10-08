wrestling / News
Alexander Hammerstone Captures World Championship at MLW Fightland (Clips)
Alexander Hammerstone is your new MLW World Champion following Thursday’s MLW Fightland special on Vice TV. Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu on tonight’s show in a Title vs. Title match to put an end to Fatu’s reign as champion. You can see clips from the match below.
Hammerstone is already the MLW National Openweight Champion, and this marks his first reign as World Champion. Fatu’s reign comes to an end after a record 819 days, having won the title from Tom Lawlor at MLW Kings of Colosseum on July 6th, 2019.
It's Main Event time. The most anticipated title fight of the year two years in the making. The National Openweight champion @alexhammerstone takes on the World Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF). One man will leave tonight with two titles.#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/lgPYvNDPqT
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF) hits a Moonsault off the guardrail!#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/CDyBPYoQVp
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF) goes coast to coast!#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/pj9nUfTH02
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Valkyrie Missile by @alexhammerstone #MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/e2b8C8Tcsr
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF) hits the "Killing Moon" through a table!#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/j5KxwOyNad
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
.@alexhammerstone hits a TKO to put down Fatu!#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/AtoElj3Dso
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
