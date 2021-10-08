Alexander Hammerstone Captures World Championship at MLW Fightland (Clips)

Alexander Hammerstone is your new MLW World Champion following Thursday’s MLW Fightland special on Vice TV. Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu on tonight’s show in a Title vs. Title match to put an end to Fatu’s reign as champion. You can see clips from the match below.

Hammerstone is already the MLW National Openweight Champion, and this marks his first reign as World Champion. Fatu’s reign comes to an end after a record 819 days, having won the title from Tom Lawlor at MLW Kings of Colosseum on July 6th, 2019.