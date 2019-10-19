wrestling / News
WWE News: Ali Donating Crown Jewel Pay To Charity, Ric Flair Appears At MLS Playoffs In Atlanta, New WWE Day Of Added To WWE Network
– A fan asked if Ali would be donating his money from WWE Crown Jewel to a worthy cause like he did when he took part in Super Showdown back in June. Both shows took place in Saudi Arabia. Ali confirmed that he would.
Yes.
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019
Ali donated his Super Showdown check to Charity: Water, a non-profit organization that helps bring clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries, with 100% of donations going to water projects. He has yet to name the charity this money will go to.
– Here’s a clip of Ric Flair at the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs:
🗣 WOOOOOO!
The legend himself @RicFlairNatrBoy hammers the Golden Spike! pic.twitter.com/tR4pRIyicy
— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 19, 2019
– WWE has announced that a new episode of “Day Of”, focusing on this year’s Hell in a Cell PPV, is available on the WWE Network.
