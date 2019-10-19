wrestling / News

WWE News: Ali Donating Crown Jewel Pay To Charity, Ric Flair Appears At MLS Playoffs In Atlanta, New WWE Day Of Added To WWE Network

October 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-25-18

– A fan asked if Ali would be donating his money from WWE Crown Jewel to a worthy cause like he did when he took part in Super Showdown back in June. Both shows took place in Saudi Arabia. Ali confirmed that he would.

Ali donated his Super Showdown check to Charity: Water, a non-profit organization that helps bring clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries, with 100% of donations going to water projects. He has yet to name the charity this money will go to.

– Here’s a clip of Ric Flair at the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs:

– WWE has announced that a new episode of “Day Of”, focusing on this year’s Hell in a Cell PPV, is available on the WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Day Of, Ric Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading