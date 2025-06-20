Alicia Atout Is Now A Permanent US Resident, Ready To Continue Work With AEW

Alicia Atout is now an official permanent resident of the US, as she noted in a social media post. Atout posted to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that her process of becoming a permanent resident is complete and that she’s ready to pick back up on several projects that she had to “go quiet” on, as well as continue working with AEW.

Atout, who signed with AEW in June of last year, wrote:

“I’m so happy to share that I’m officially a permanent resident of the USA. It’s been a wild journey. I had to go quiet on all my projects for what felt like forever. Be patient. Anxious. Excited. Now I can’t wait to see what’s next, along with continue my work at AEW.”