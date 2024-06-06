Alicia Atout Says She’s All Elite, Appears In Digital Exclusive Interview

Alicia Atout is All Elite, as she noted following her appearance in a digital exclusive after tonight’s Dynamite. Atout appeared in a social media video following tonight’s show, interviewing Mark Briscoe about his win to earn a spot in the TNT Championship Ladder Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Following the post of the video, Atout wrote on Twitter:

“Cat’s out of the bag. I’m beyond excited to officially announce I’m ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy. @AEW”

Atout previously appeared at the original All In and AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

EXCLUSIVE! How is #ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe feeling, after qualifying for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at #ForbiddenDoor?@SussexCoChicken | @AliciaAtout pic.twitter.com/jfzSLWGe0O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024