Alisha Edwards Turns Heel, Attacks PCO On Impact Wrestling
Alisha Edwards has sided with her husband against PCO, as she turned heel and cost the monster a match on Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards battle PCO in a match that saw Alisha come down to the ring to beg PCO to stop fighting just when he was about to take Eddie out while the ref was down.
Alisha took advantage of PCO’s hesitance to hit him with Eddie’s kendo stick, allowing Eddie to hit the Boston Knee Party to pick up the win. The Edwardses then celebrated until PCO got up and chased them out of the arena.
.@TheEddieEdwards defeats @PCOisNotHuman thanks to @MrsAIPAlisha's interferance! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NQRUQQXffr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 7, 2023
.@PCOisNotHuman is ALIVE and the chase is on! @TheEddieEdwards @MrsAIPAlisha #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6llEky0kzF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 7, 2023
