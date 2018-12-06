Quantcast

 

Various News: Alison Brie Gets Golden Globe Nomination For GLOW, WWE Releases 2018 Behind-The-Scenes Photos

December 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
GLOW Season 2

– Alison Brie was nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” Golden Globe for her work on Netflix’s GLOW.

-WWE is celebrating the near-end of this year by releasing some unseen backstage photos, which you can check out below…

