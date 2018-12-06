wrestling / News
Various News: Alison Brie Gets Golden Globe Nomination For GLOW, WWE Releases 2018 Behind-The-Scenes Photos
– Alison Brie was nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” Golden Globe for her work on Netflix’s GLOW.
-WWE is celebrating the near-end of this year by releasing some unseen backstage photos, which you can check out below…
Get candid looks at YOUR favorite @WWE Superstars with these never-before-seen pics from throughout the year! https://t.co/0vqwGbQRIQ
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2018