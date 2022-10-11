wrestling / News
Aliyah Shares Injury Update, Suffered Elevated Rib & AC Sprain
– As previously reported, Aliyah has been out with what was said to be a minor injury after she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. In a post on her Instagram account, she confirmed that she suffered an elevated rib and an AC sprain. You can read her comments on the injury below:
It’s been a month so here I go straight from the horse’s mouth:
I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite. And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. “Keep going!” I remember thinking. “I never get opportunities like this one” another voice in my head screamed. So idc I’m going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.)
I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen.
I don’t know what the future holds or when I’ll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can’t wait to get back in the ring.
Aliyah and Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on the Sept. 12 episode of Monday Night Raw. They previously won the titles in a tournament final in August on the show. It’s currently unknown when Aliyah will be returning to the ring.