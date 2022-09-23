wrestling / News

Aliyah Reportedly Dealing With An Injury, Note On When She’ll Be Back

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Aliyah WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Aliyah has been absent from WWE after she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the women’s WWE tag team titles a couple of weeks ago. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Aliyah has been out of action with an injury. However, it’s believed the injury is minor as she is listed to return next week. The injury was briefly mentioned on TV.

