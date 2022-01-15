wrestling / News

Aliyah Sets WWE Record For Fastest Win On Smackdown

January 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aliyah WWE Smackdown

Aliyah now holds a record in WWE, scoring the fastest win in history on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The Smackdown roster member defeated Natalya in just 3.17 seconds to pick up the win. You can see the clip below.

Natalya attacked Aliyah before the match, but quickly got rolled up for the pinfall.

