Aliyah Sets WWE Record For Fastest Win On Smackdown
January 14, 2022
Aliyah now holds a record in WWE, scoring the fastest win in history on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The Smackdown roster member defeated Natalya in just 3.17 seconds to pick up the win. You can see the clip below.
Natalya attacked Aliyah before the match, but quickly got rolled up for the pinfall.
Can @NatbyNature set a new world record for fastest win TONIGHT on #SmackDown?@WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/R8BO8AIiPa
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
.@WWE_Aliyah just set a NEW WWE RECORD for fastest victory at 3.17 seconds! #SmackDown @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/oz1FhQiq3x
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
