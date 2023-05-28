All-Star Wrestling Founder & Promoter Brian Dixon Passes Away

Brian Dixon, the legendary UK promoter who founded All-Star Wrestling, has passed away. The promotion announced on Sunday via Facebook that Dixon had passed away, as you can see below.

Dixon founded All-Star Wrestling in 1970 in Birkenhead, England as Wrestling Enterprises of Birkenhead. Dixon was a referee and originally founded the promotion as a vehicle for his then-girlfriend (later wife) Mitzi Mueller who had problems getting booked in Joint Promotions despite being the British Ladies Champion. The promotion went on to become a heavyweight in the UK in the late 1970s and 1980s, and stands as the one of the oldest promotions in the UK.

Several stars who have worked in ASW over the years took to social media to comment including Nick Aldis, Wade Barrett, William Regal and Drew Gulak, along with PROGRESS and WWE. You can see some of the reactions below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Mr. Dixon.

Last night, the world of wrestling lost one of its best and longest-reigning promoters, Brian Dixon. The founder of All Star Wrestling, the oldest promotion in the UK, which launched the careers of many British wrestlers. Thoughts go out to Brian’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I4n1aSZNvz — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 28, 2023

One of the most influential figures in British professional wrestling. Brian Dixon founded All Star Wrestling in 1970 and helped launch the careers of many British wrestlers. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time. RIP pic.twitter.com/XOLNgz5I5z — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 28, 2023

Woke up to the news that Brian Dixon passed away. It can't be overstated how important Brian was to the careers of so many and to the overall health of British Pro Wrestling. At his peak, he was running more than 350 shows a year, and most of that time he was on the road too… — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 28, 2023

Sad to wake up to the news that UK promoter Brian Dixon has passed away. I remember how excited I was to be hired by Brian in early ‘06, only for me to reward him with the worst match in the history of professional wrestling. Thankfully, he stuck with me & the reps I got on the… pic.twitter.com/eP8pO0NZBC — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) May 28, 2023

I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of British Promotor Brian Dixon.Without Brian,from Nov ‘86 saying “

I’ll put you against someone better than you every night” and many other major things he taught & helped me with I wouldn’t have had this charmed life. Rest well old rogue — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 28, 2023

Brian Dixon gave me a huge opportunity over a decade ago to work for his camp events. Through those tours, I learned more from his crew than I ever could have on my own as an independent wrestler in the states. I am so fortunate for that experience. https://t.co/FtszzCPtjA — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 28, 2023

Godspeed, Brian Dixon. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 28, 2023

Heartbroken to hear that Brian Dixon has passed away. It’s impossible to overstate the importance he has had on my life. Professionally, Brian is responsible for more than half of the matches I’ve wrestled in my 16+ year career. Including every summer holiday camp run 2013-2019. pic.twitter.com/FWxviDZ4ZS — Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) May 28, 2023

He trusted me to be top of the bill for the next 2 years and headline the best and most beautiful venues all across England. I wouldn’t be where I am today without that experience. — Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) May 28, 2023

“the holiday camps were the most fun I’ve ever had in my life, and if I could afford to do it for the the rest of my career, I would.” He responded with “Well, if I could afford to pay you more, I most definitely would not! You’re barely worth your wages now.” RIP My Friend — Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) May 28, 2023

I never had the pleasure of meeting Brian Dixon but so many of the wrestlers I’ve worked with and know have told amazing stories of going to the UK and working for Brian. It was almost like a right of passage in this business to do a few weeks with Dixon. RIP to a legend 🙏 https://t.co/JJE94RBjTH — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) May 28, 2023

The 1st time I worked for Brian Dixon on the camps he LOVED that I did the fist pump and introduced me as the “DNA Television Champion the Disco Dancing man”…. RIP — Mr. Stone (@MrStoneWWE) May 28, 2023

Pictured behind us is Brian Dixon. We wouldn’t be where we are in our careers without you Brian. Thank you for giving me/us an opportunity, the best memories of my life, so many memories, and making me a feel like a full time wrestler. Love you Brian. God Speed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ceCj0gpLxE — Skizzylerr (@TheJohnSkyler) May 28, 2023

Brian Dixon was one of those British Wrestling figures you just assumed would live forever. Lot of opportunities and learning for some of your favorite wrestlers under his All Star shows. His impact will be a lasting one.

Rest in Peace. — SUGE in D Minor (@SugarDunkerton) May 28, 2023

Heart Broken to hear the news about Brian Dixon. I spent 4 years wrestling for and living in his house in Liverpool! I learned so much from him and will forever be greatful for all that he’s given to me! Thank You Brian

Rest Easy

😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/Z0hxHMHET6 — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) May 28, 2023

Because of Brian Dixon I got my foot in the door of the job.

I got to wrestle & learn from the most talented on the scene, UK & overseas.

Everyone who went on to do something pretty much came via way of Brian.

I met a lot of my life long closest friends through him. Got to stay — Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) May 28, 2023