All-Star Wrestling Founder & Promoter Brian Dixon Passes Away

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
All Star Wrestling Brian Dixon Image Credit: All Star Wrestling

Brian Dixon, the legendary UK promoter who founded All-Star Wrestling, has passed away. The promotion announced on Sunday via Facebook that Dixon had passed away, as you can see below.

Dixon founded All-Star Wrestling in 1970 in Birkenhead, England as Wrestling Enterprises of Birkenhead. Dixon was a referee and originally founded the promotion as a vehicle for his then-girlfriend (later wife) Mitzi Mueller who had problems getting booked in Joint Promotions despite being the British Ladies Champion. The promotion went on to become a heavyweight in the UK in the late 1970s and 1980s, and stands as the one of the oldest promotions in the UK.

Several stars who have worked in ASW over the years took to social media to comment including Nick Aldis, Wade Barrett, William Regal and Drew Gulak, along with PROGRESS and WWE. You can see some of the reactions below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Mr. Dixon.

