UPDATED: Allie Officially Joins AEW, No Longer Under Contract With Impact

UPDATE: PWInsider has an update on Allie and her status with Impact Wrestling. Per the report, Allie’s current contract with Impact Wrestling expired at the end of 2018. Per the report, she did not sign a new contract, which made her clear to sign with AEW, which was announced earlier today. It’s unknown if she will work the announced weekend TV tapings in Windsor to finish out her current Impact storyline.

ORIGINAL: A new talent has signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The latest edition of Road to Double or Nothing was released today, and the video revealed that Impact Wrestling’s Allie has signed with AEW. You can check out that video below. AEW also confirmed the announcement on the company’s official Twitter account, which you can also see below. Additionally, it appears that former WWE seamstress Sandra Gray is working with the company.

Allie is currently still listed on the Knockouts talent roster for Impact Wrestling’s official website.